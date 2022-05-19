Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $13.29

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.29, but opened at $12.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 223 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

