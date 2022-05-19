Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.44. Canaan shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 87,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Canaan alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 3.95.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 990.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.