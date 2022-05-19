Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.11 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

