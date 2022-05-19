Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.
