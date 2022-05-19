Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

