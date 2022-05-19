Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

CNI stock opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 60,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

