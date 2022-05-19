Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.88, but opened at $67.55. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 44,890 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after buying an additional 703,889 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

