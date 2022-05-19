Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Credicorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of BAP opened at $132.09 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $3.9382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

