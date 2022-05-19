Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $6.25 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.