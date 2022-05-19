Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,794 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 908.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

MGNX opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.28). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

