Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 68.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.