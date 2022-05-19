Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 30,338 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,537,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,815,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

