Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,447 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $591.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $583.05 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $691.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

