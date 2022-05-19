Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,545,018 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,545,018 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 2.70% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 625,307 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 371,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 340,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

