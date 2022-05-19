Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,844 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

