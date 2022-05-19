Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on CohBar, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for CohBar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CWBR opened at $0.19 on Thursday. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CohBar by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

