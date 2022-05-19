Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OII. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

