Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 24,103 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.