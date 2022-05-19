Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $399,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $63,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,134,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,673,000 after acquiring an additional 864,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after acquiring an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

