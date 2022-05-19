Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $336,000 in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

