Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,988 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

