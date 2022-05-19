Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 15,032 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,782.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,171,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,301 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,007,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company offers end-to-end VSAT network, including VSAT terminals and a network management system, as well as SkyEdge IV and SkyEdge II-c platforms; and satellite-on-the-move terminals for air, sea, and land platforms.

