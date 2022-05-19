Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.00

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.17). Capital shares last traded at GBX 94.80 ($1.17), with a volume of 203,790 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($1.90) price target on shares of Capital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £181.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.25.
About Capital (LON:CAPD)
Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.
