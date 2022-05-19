Cappasity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $116,150.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a market cap of $710,766.36 and $116,150.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

