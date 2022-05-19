Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 69,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 249,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after buying an additional 86,063 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

CAH stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.