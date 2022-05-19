Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

