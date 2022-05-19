Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $127,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 51.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,637,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after acquiring an additional 766,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 72,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,570. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

