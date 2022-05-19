Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.44.

CARR opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,637,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,510,000 after purchasing an additional 766,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

