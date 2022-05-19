Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

