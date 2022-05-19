Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $550.21 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $550.21 million and approximately $59.87 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,369.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.83 or 0.00767631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00478950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032938 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,543.56 or 1.66478295 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

