Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.36% of Celsius worth $129,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CELH traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.01. 1,515,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Celsius Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.