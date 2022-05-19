CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 905.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 64,727 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 150.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 500,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 300,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

