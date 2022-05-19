Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $7.93

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.93, but opened at $8.18. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

