Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPSC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ IPSC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 93,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,383. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $494.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

