Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 102,788 shares.The stock last traded at $8.56 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPSC. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

