Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,276,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX traded down $13.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.19. 9,637,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,498,840. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.