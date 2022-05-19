Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Boeing worth $553,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.28 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

