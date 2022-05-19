Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,063,447 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Kinder Morgan worth $440,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 352,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,991,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

