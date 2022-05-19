Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 175,358 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $407,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 55,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

