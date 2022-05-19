Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 229,656 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,672,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $690,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 666,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 43.3% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 340,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after acquiring an additional 102,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.76.

MDT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.