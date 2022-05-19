Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,392 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Alphabet worth $3,961,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,653,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded down $86.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,248.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,559.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,727.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,202.27 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

