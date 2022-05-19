Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 42,445 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Stryker worth $421,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.32. 23,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $224.02 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

