Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.12 Billion Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,856,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552,544 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Pfizer worth $3,121,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Pfizer by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 90.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163,152. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.