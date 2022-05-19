Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $529.38 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 269,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Valero Energy worth $529,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.64. 83,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,882. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

