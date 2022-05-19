Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $673.91 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,808,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $673,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 23,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 333,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,496,662. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

