Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,192,753 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Intuitive Surgical worth $634,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 54,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,159,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

