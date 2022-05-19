Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 143,084 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Micron Technology worth $508,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 523,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $70.69. 471,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

