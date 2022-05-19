Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,257,936 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $580,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 311,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.