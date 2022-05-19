Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $459,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,639. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

