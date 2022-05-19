Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,728,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of AbbVie worth $1,181,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 511.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 958,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. 5,986,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15. The company has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

